Black Composers Concert spotlights work of famous and unknown artists

With musical styles from classical to pop and gospel to jazz, the Black Composers Concert will offer more variety than the shuffle function on Spotify.

The event, scheduled for 7 p.m. today at Koinonia Christian Center, will feature works ranging from an 18th-century French violin virtuoso to a 21st-century American rapper — on the same program.

“It’s about black composers and it’s always been about that,” said Pitt Community College Music and Drama Coordinator Michael Stephenson, who has been organizing the event for nearly a decade. “But it’s also about how black composers influence many, many genres.”

That wide-ranging impact is something Stephenson has sought to showcase since he arranged for the PCC Orchestra to perform with a mass choir during Black History Month in 2014. Nearly a decade later, the concert will bring together the orchestra, the Emerald City Big Band, the PCC Chorale, Elements of Praise, the PCC Jazz Band, the J.H. Rose High School choir, and first-time participants from the Eastern Youth Orchestra.

Canceled in 2021 and postponed last year due to COVID-19, the concert brought as many as 200 vocalists and instrumentalists to the stage before the pandemic.

“2020 was probably our largest one,” said Stephenson, who conducts Emerald City, as well as PCC’s orchestra and jazz band. “I don’t know if we’ll have as much community involvement as we had in 2020, but I think we’re fairly close in terms of numbers of musicians who are performing. We’re getting back.”

This year’s program will feature an eclectic mix of centuries-old works from Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, who has been called “the black Mozart,” to hits from present-day artists Stevie Wonder (“Isn’t She Lovely?” and “Sir Duke”) and Pharrell Williams (“Happy”).

“I think that (variety) is what people are searching for because that’s what they do on their phones,” Stephenson said. “They listen to a variety of things.

“(Years ago) it was rare that we would cross over into other genres,” he said. “We’d have one genre that we would listen to and that was it because it was so difficult to get music. Now all of us listen to a variety of musical styles daily because it’s so easy to access. I feel like that is where concerts like this speak to more people.”

Back by popular demand is Roland Carter’s arrangement of “Lift Every Voice,” last performed at the Black Composers Concert in 2019. Emerald City Big Band will perform Mary Lou Williams’ “Roll ‘Em.”

“So often, women, especially of that period, have been excluded from the conversation of jazz because it’s mostly been a male-dominated genre,” Stephenson said. “I think it’s important to highlight that yes, there were women composers who were writing jazz songs who were excellent musicians as well. They just have not gotten the notice that I think they deserve.”

That is the way Eastern Youth Orchestra conductor Tim Nowak feels about Saint-Georges, whose works have often been overlooked. Nowak, an assistant professor of string music education at East Carolina University, said the two dozen students in EYO’s senior group were largely unfamiliar with the work of the composer.

“This has been part of the discussions in a lot of arts organizations and orchestras and performing groups is how we start to bring out the work of underrepresented composers,” he said, adding that he also had little exposure to works by Saint-Georges during his earlier music studies.

“There’s always such an emphasis, at least there has been in the past, on sort of this traditional canon of orchestral composers,” Nowak said, adding that classical music instruction has traditionally focused much of its attention on works of artists such as Bach, Beethoven, Brahms and Tchaikovsky.

“His music absolutely stands up to his white contemporaries like Haydn and Mozart,” he said. “So where has his work been? There’s really no reason to not know who this guy is.”

Stephenson enjoys sharing the story of Saint-Georges, the son of a wealthy Frenchman and an enslaved Senegalese African woman. Educated in France, he became accomplished in fencing, in addition to music. He also served as a colonel in the French Revolution.

“It’s just a remarkable story, and I love sharing it,” Stephenson said. “(Race) is such a barrier for so many of us in our world and in our community. It’s a great story for our age.”