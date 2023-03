YAHOO!

High school powerlifting: Elkhart continues to soar at Aggie Showdown By Juwan Lee, Palestine Herald-Press, Texas, 13 days ago

By Juwan Lee, Palestine Herald-Press, Texas, 13 days ago

Feb. 20—COLLEGE STATION — The Elkhart Lady Elks continue to pile up the accolades after dominating the Aggie Showdown this past weekend at Texas A&M ...