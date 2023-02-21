Open in App
Rhode Island State
GoLocalProv

Coalition Criticizes Senate President Ruggerio’s RIPTA-RIDOT Merger Proposal

By Amy GliddenPatricia Raub, Guest MINDSETTER™,

13 days ago
Amy Glidden and Patricia Raub, Guest MINDSETTER™. RI Transit Riders does not support Senate President Ruggerio’s recent call for Scott Avedisian to resign and for...
