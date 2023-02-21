Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton Jr. reflects on playing in the Rising Stars game

By Cody Taylor,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rc1Z8_0kuF5P6D00
Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Kenneth Lofton Jr. expressed his excitement to play in the NBA Rising Stars game over All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lofton, who is signed to a two-way contract, was one of seven players from the G League that were selected to compete in the event. He played alongside the likes of Scoot Henderson, Mac McClung, Scotty Pippen Jr. and others on Team Jason.

The undrafted forward out of Louisiana Tech produced seven points, four rebounds, one steal and one block against Team Joakim, which featured Josh Giddey, Evan Mobley and Jabari Smith Jr. He relished the opportunity to play in front of the fans and players at Vivint Arena.

I saw all of the players on the sideline. I saw my boy Jaren (Jackson Jr.) on the sideline. It was pretty fun out there getting to meet all of these great players and getting to hang out with them in Utah and get to talk to them and see what they got to say.

Lofton has emerged as one of the top players in the G League this year.

He is averaging 22.8 points, 10 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals on 54.4% shooting from the field in 28 games with the Memphis Hustle. He is 10th in scoring and is one of 19 players in the G League to record a triple-double this season.

The 20-year-old has played the majority of the season in the G League after making only eight appearances with the Grizzlies. His time with the Hustle has enabled him to continue to work on his game and develop at his own pace.

He is locked in on working hard this season.

“(I learned to) really just stay focused,” Lofton said. “You can look up on the past and dwell off that (but I) really just keep my head focused and think about the future and continuing to be better.”

Lofton has dazzled on the court throughout the season. He was recognized over the weekend for his hard work and will be looking to build upon that in the future with the Grizzlies.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
LeBron James Hilariously Pushes Stephen Curry Back To The Bench While He Tries To Talk With A Referee
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Oregon’s NCAA outlook after loss to Stanford in Pac-12 tournament
Eugene, OR2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN15 hours ago
Ja Morant Reportedly Brought A Gun On The Team Plane, Could Be Suspended For 50 Games
Memphis, TN1 day ago
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Dominique Wilkins on Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird's dominance
Boston, MA1 day ago
Nets' Jacque Vaughn says Sunday's win over Hornets was a 'character' test
Brooklyn, NY1 hour ago
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie says Nets are smiling a lot after Sunday's win over the Hornets
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Sixers vs. Pacers game preview: Lineups, how to watch, broadcast info
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
SEC Men's Basketball Tournament 2023 bracket, schedule, TV info
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Should the Boston Celtics be worried about facing the 76ers in the playoffs?
Boston, MA4 hours ago
Lakers coach Darvin Ham gives positive update on D'Angelo Russell's ankle injury
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Watch: New Notre Dame special teams coach's epic fake fair catch return
Notre Dame, IN1 hour ago
USC bubble watch: Northwestern helps Trojans by beating Rutgers
New Brunswick, NJ2 hours ago
Jerry Palm reveals what UNC has to do to make the tournament
Chapel Hill, NC16 hours ago
Key UNC target talks potential of reclassifying to 2023 class
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
The Greatest Oregon Duck of All Time Bracket: Round One
Eugene, OR3 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
How did Rutgers losing on Sunday night affect the Scarlet Knights in the NET Rankings?
New Brunswick, NJ3 hours ago
USC avoids all Pac-12 Network TV games at Pac-12 Tournament
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Michigan football adding familiar name to staff as off-field coach
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
MSU basketball gets double-bye, lands as No. 4 seed in Big Ten Tournament next week
East Lansing, MI13 hours ago
Zach Harrison responds to Michigan player "Edge Rush U" claim
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Ducks get tough path in Pac-12 tournament as No. 4 seed
Eugene, OR1 day ago
NDSU's Cody Mauch would love to block for Bears QB Justin Fields
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy