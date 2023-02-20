Milwaukee
Change location
See more from this location?
Milwaukee, WI
actionnewsjax.com
Report: Bucks signing Meyers Leonard, who hasn't played since uttering antisemitic slur in 2021
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports,11 days ago
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports,11 days ago
The Milwaukee Bucks are signing free agent forward Myers Leonard to a 10-day contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The 30-year-old forward hasn't played NBA basketball...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0