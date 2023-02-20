Victor Wembanyama not opposed to Rockets or any other team in 2023 NBA draft
By Ben DuBose,
11 days ago
Even though the Rockets own the NBA’s worst record (13-45) at the All-Star break, landing the league’s top draft prospect is far from a given. In fact, due to flattened lottery odds established in 2019 to discourage tanking, Houston’s odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick are only 14%, assuming they finish among the bottom-three teams.
But if the Rockets somehow defy the odds, one thing they won’t have to worry about is whether that top prospect — this year, it’s clearly French big man Victor Wembanyama — is happy to be there.
