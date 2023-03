laexcites.com

Pasadena Playhouse’s ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ Is a Rhapsodic Tip of the Hat to Sondheim’s Masterwork By Imaan Jalali, 13 days ago

By Imaan Jalali, 13 days ago

The yearning for nostalgia is usually skewed by rose-tinted glasses; however, there are exceptional instances when a work deserves to be yearned for because it ...