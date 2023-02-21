Open in App
Baltimore, MD
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson stands alone as NFL's most explosive quarterback in key category

By John Dillon,

13 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens selected quarterback Lamar Jackson at No. 32 overall in the 2018 NFL draft. Since then, the former Louisville star has turned into one of the most polarizing and electric players in the league, showing off his skills on a weekly basis when he’s on the field.

Jackson stands alone as the most explosive rusher at the position in a key category despite stiff competition from Chicago Bears signal caller Justin Fields.According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson has 87 rushes of 10 or more yards since 2020, more than any other quarterback in the NFL.

Jackson’s dual-threat capability has made the Ravens’ offense a dynamic threat since he was drafted by the team back in 2018, and every effort is sure to be made to secure his talents in the Charm City for years to come. Baltimore has already added offensive coordinator Todd Monken to shore up their coaching staff and provide Jackson a more steady game plan when the Ravens are on the attack, and more moves are sure to come once free agency opens next month.

While Baltimore’s future could be in question should Jackson choose to decline the Ravens’ extension offers, one thing is sure: their offense will be far less dynamic if they are unable to retain their superstar quarterback for the 2023 season.

