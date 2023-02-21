Hampton Too Much For Lady Huskies

BLOUNTVILLE — The Hampton Lady Bulldogs used a big second quarter to defeat the North Greene Lady Huskies 55-42 in the District 1-A championship game on Monday night at West Ridge High School.

“They are relentless, and they sure put pressure on you from tipoff to the final horn,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said.

North Greene, now 17-16, will open Region 1-A tournament play at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Jellico.

Grace Buchanan led North Greene with 13 points, while Haley Bailey had nine points.

Sonya Wagner finished with eight points despite missing a large part of the second half due to injury.

“We are down one point guard already, and that is not an excuse because we have been without her quite a bit this year so we’ve made our adjustments,” Buchanan said. “Then when the second one went down, I think we were down by seven, and by the time we get her back out there, the deficit has ballooned to double digits.”

Buchanan, Bailey and Wagner were named to the all-tournament team.

North Greene led 16-15 after one quarter in part to two 3-pointers from Buchanan as well as pair of late buckets from Wagner.

Hampton scored the first six points of the second quarter and outscored North Greene 18-8 in the period.

Wagner was injured going up for a shot with just over five minutes to play in the third. The Lady Huskies had trimmed the lead to six points but were unable to answer a late Hampton run in the quarter

Wagner returned early in the fourth, but the Lady Huskies were unable to mount a rally.

“That’s her all year, and not really just her but our whole team,” Buchanan said of Wagner’s return. “They’ve been beaten, drug through the mud, and people have kind of counted them out on multiple occasions, and it’s gotten to the point where you would think at some point people would start believing a little bit because this team sure does have the fight.”

Taylor Berry led Hampton with 15 points. Linsey Jenkins, who was named tournament MVP, had 11 points.

“I hope we have a chance to play them again because that would mean it is in the regional championship, but we’ve got a long time before we need to even think about that,” Buchanan said.