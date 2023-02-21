Prepare for this week's winter storm with these items

She's preparing for her children's daycare to close on Wednesday and Thursday.
"We also need people to do pre-planning so that they are prepared to be able to stay in place for maybe a couple of days – even through the weekend is a possibility here," Minneapolis Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher said.
To prepare, it's recommended you have enough groceries, medication, an alternative heat source, batteries, flashlights and a weather radio. When it comes to vehicles, it's a good idea to fill up the gas tank before a storm.
"Rather be safe than not be able to show up because you got into an accident," Columbia Heights resident Geoff Watson said.
Jenny Bauer, a teacher in Minneapolis, is hoping for a snow day.
"I just want to see what happens, and we'll be prepared. I can stay home and watch lots of Netflix!" Bauer said.
If you don't already, it's a good idea to get all those preparations done before the first round of this storm starts Tuesday afternoon.
Below is a list of items to include in your car's emergency kit this winter, complied by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety:
* Jumper Cables * Ice Scraper + Brush * Portable Shovel * Flashlight (with backup batteries) * First-Aid Kit * Cellphone Charger and Adapter * Pencil & Paper * Extra Gloves, Jacket, Hat, Socks, Boots * Water * Snacks - granola bars, protein bars * Hand & Toe Warmers * Large Plastic Garbage Bag * Whistle * Small Candles with Matches * Swiss Army Knife or other Basic Tools * Bag of Sand or Non-Clumping Kitty Litter * Sleeping Bag or Blankets * Red Bandanna or Cloth * Road flares or Reflective Warning Triangles * Towing cables or chain
