Editorial: Bring in state as partner

In addition to the rival crime approaches playing out between the current and former mayors of Toledo, there is a role for the state to play, and it’s high time it did.

The state’s help could be in the form of Ohio Highway Patrol troopers deployed at hotspots.

It can also occur in the form of better intelligence and evidence analysis.

An example of how the state can help was furnished by Andy Wilson, Ohio Public Safety director, when he came to Toledo recently with Gov. Mike DeWine to announce the appointment of retired Toledo Police Chief George Kral to a position with the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center.

Mr. Wilson spoke of a spike in violent crime that occurred in Youngstown. The agency did some analysis and connected some 67 shootings with six individuals.

“Six people were responsible for those 67 shootings,” Mr. Wilson said, as The Blade’s David Jacobs reported Sunday (“Ohio offering resources to bolster fight”).

“Now if you get those six people off of your streets, that’s 67 gun-related or violent-related crimes that you don’t have,” Mr. Wilson said.

The chance of getting some of this expertise on the job is increased with the appointment of Mr. Kral to head up a state intelligence center like ones in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati.

Former Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, now a state senator from Toledo, knows how much these state resources can — and should — help.

The state has increasingly for the last dozen years amassed power in Columbus by restricting cities’ ability to self-govern under their constitutional powers of home rule and by repealing the distribution of Local Government Funds that paid for local delivery of services. Now, Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens proposes another $1.2 billion cut to the Local Government Fund to pay for an income tax cut that mostly benefits the richest Ohioans — citizens generally far removed from the problem of urban gun violence.

To address three years of elevated street violence in the form of shootings and robberies, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz brought representatives of a national nonprofit organization, Cities United, to Toledo last week for a kind of audition for its theory that crime arises from dysfunction within a neighborhood’s “ecosystem.” Cities United would work to strengthen the ties between neighborhoods and city government.

So far, the mayor has not pulled the trigger to ask for the council’s support of that plan. Meanwhile, four previous mayors have come out with a 12-point plan that called for — among other things — stronger youth and parenting programs, neighborhood policing, revival of Block Watch groups, and neighborhood cleanup and revitalization.

While the administration and council sort through the options for a coordinated local approach, the state’s Department of Public Safety should be at the table.