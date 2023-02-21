Editorial: DeWine IDs solution

Citizen-drawn legislative and congressional districts are an idea whose time has come in Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine provided much of the momentum simply stating the obvious in a Zoom meeting with the Blade Editorial Board.

On the current politician-dominated process with two members of each party appointed by the legislature and the governor, auditor, and secretary of state, Mr. DeWine said, “It didn’t work and we need to fix it.”

Mr. DeWine’s proposed remedy is to take the politicians out of the process. “Taking it out of the hands, frankly, of elected officials is probably a good idea. How we do that, though, to make sure it’s done in an impartial way is a difficult challenge.”

Actually, the challenge of a fair, citizen-driven redistricting process is not nearly the challenge Mr. DeWine claims. All Ohio has to do is follow the path paved by Michigan, where 13 randomly selected citizens, four Republicans, four Democrats, and five independents create the congressional and legislative districts.

Michigan is not alone in putting citizens in charge of the political redistricting process. California, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, and others use some form of citizen control to draw their election districts.

Retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor has begun the process of putting an Ohio plan to amend the state constitution on the ballot in 2024. While serving on the court, Justice O’Connor ruled five times that Ohio’s Redistricting Commission drew boundaries designed to maximize Republican advantage. If Ohio Democrats had a Redistricting Commission majority, it’s likely the same thing would have happened.

Both political parties are constructed to create electoral advantage for their candidates. It is structurally implausible to assume they will do otherwise, as Ohio’s current redistricting system does.

Governor DeWine’s candor, that even slight compromise to make Ohio’s current system work was not made, shows the need for total reform. “I thought we could split the difference and move on. I was dead wrong. Neither side had any willingness to try and compromise,” the governor told us.

Mr. DeWine has identified the best solution. Give the redistricting pen to Ohio citizens and trust they will draw districts that are fair to both political parties. After all, the inherent advantage to average citizens is the most competitive districts possible.