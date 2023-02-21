Highland Baptist girls reach fourth consecutive quarterfinal with decisive regional-round home victory

Ten of Comeaux's points came from the free-throw line - five in the pivotal third quarter. The Bears scored 11 of the quarter's final 15 points for a comfortable 41-27 lead entering the fourth quarter.
When Comeaux wasn't scoring, she was grabbing rebounds, collecting steals and dishing out assists.
With 2:30 remaining in the third, she passed to freshman forward Madison Clark for an easy bucket in the lane and a 33-25 lead. With 30 seconds left in the quarter, Comeaux drove into the lane, forced the defense to collapse, and kicked it to Olivier for a corner 3.
"She put the team on her back," Sensley said of Comeaux. "When we needed her to get to the free-throw line, she did. When we needed her to get a rebound, she was there.
"Credit Madison Clark underneath the basket. I don't know how many rebounds she had, but between her and Kiara, we rebounded."
Olivier made six of her final eight field goal attempts and finished with four 3-pointers. The freshman shined in the third quarter with 10 points.
"Yvette did what she normally does," Sensley said. "She hit some big shots in crucial times to basically give us that momentum change."
Logan Boutte, the freshman sixth man, made three consecutive shots in the second half.
Karley George's nine points paced the Crusaders. Amairi Jones added eight.
The Bears will host No. 6 Hamilton Christian (23-6) at 6 p.m. on Thursday with a semifinal berth next week in Hammond on the line. Hamilton Christian, which throttled No. 11 Ascension Catholic 57-20 on Monday, defeated Highland Baptist, 57-20, on Dec. 22.
That game was in Lake Charles on the Warriors' home court. The Bears haven't lost in their own gym since a nine-point loss to Class 5A Carencro on Dec. 1.
"These kids are winners," Sensley said. "They're hungry. They go for it. They're not giving up or giving in."
