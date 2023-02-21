Open in App
New Mexico State
See more from this location?
losalamosreporter.com

NM Medical Society President Issues Legislative Media Summary And Appreciation On Physician Workforce Shortage New Mexico  　   

By Los Alamos Reporter,

13 days ago
Over the last two weeks, the physicians work force shortage crisis has received some fantastic media coverage! Thank you to all the physicians who have...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Nuclear Garbage To Be Stored By Holtec In New Mexico
Hobbs, NM15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy