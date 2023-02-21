Change location
See more from this location?
New Mexico State
losalamosreporter.com
NM Medical Society President Issues Legislative Media Summary And Appreciation On Physician Workforce Shortage New Mexico
By Los Alamos Reporter,13 days ago
By Los Alamos Reporter,13 days ago
Over the last two weeks, the physicians work force shortage crisis has received some fantastic media coverage! Thank you to all the physicians who have...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0