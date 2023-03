WBAY Green Bay

WBAY at 70: 70+ stars of the CP Telethon By WBAY news staff, 13 days ago

By WBAY news staff, 13 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The CP Telethon is almost as old as WBAY-TV itself. This year, as WBAY marks its 70th anniversary, the CP ...