CBS LA

Compton FD battling three alarm fire at Dominguez High School

By Matthew Rodriguez,

13 days ago

Firefighters battle massive fire at Dominguez High School in Compton 03:35

Firefighters have responded in droves as flames broke out at Dominguez High School in Compton.

The fire could be seen miles away as the fire consumed parts of a building's roof.

According to authorities, the fire began in the cafeteria. It is unclear if classes will be canceled tomorrow.

"Further information will be provided to staff, parents and students regarding the continuance of school operations once that is known," Compton Unified School District officials said in a statement.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Firefighters battle three-alarm fire at Compton high school KCAL News
