Sarasota Concert Association presents three orchestras in March

The Sarasota Concert Association presents three orchestras in Sarasota in March.

All three concerts are presented by the Sarasota Concert Association’s Great Performers Series and will take place at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall at 7:30 p.m.

March 1 — Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Hailed as one of the greatest orchestras in the world, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra makes its highly anticipated return to Sarasota with Riccardo Muti in his final season as music director.

The program will include works from Beethoven, Liadov and Mussorgsky that celebrate their extraordinary partnership.

Renowned Italian conductor Muti became the orchestra’s tenth music director in 2010. During his tenure, the Orchestra has deepened its engagement with the Chicago community, nurtured its legacy while supporting a new generation of musicians and composers, and collaborated with visionary artists.

March 12 — English Chamber Orchestra

The English Chamber Orchestra with conductor José Serebrier is the most recorded chamber orchestra in the world. London-based, the Grammy Award-winning English Chamber Orchestra has made 860 recordings of 1,500 works by 400 composers and has performed in more countries than any other orchestra.

The program includes works by Mozart, Tchaikovsky and Haydn.

March 27 — Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

The Grammy Award-winning Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Music Director, Joann Falletta, has traveled on international tours and participated in numerous recording projects.

Its Sarasota program includes works by Kodály, Mendelssohn, and Dvorák. The evening will also feature violinist Sandy Cameron, performing Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto.

Tickets are on sale at SCAsarasota.org or by calling 941-966-6161.