Marathon settles sewer lawsuit

The City of Marathon has settled a lawsuit filed by a group of residents who claimed the city’s central sewer system is not adequate and is violating federal water quality standards.

The City of Marathon has come to terms with an environmental group FOLKS (Friends of the Lower Keys) who filed in the Southern District of Florida, Federal Court to require the City of Marathon use deep injection wells to dispose of its treated effluent, the city stated in a press release on Tuesday evening.

On Feb. 14, the Marathon City Council signed the stay of legal action, which requires both parties to agree to a series of actions on a precise timeline. The City of Marathon will hire an outside firm to conduct a feasibility study of changes to its wastewater system. The feasibility study — as well as the other terms of the agreement — are set to be complete by Feb. 1, 2024, city officials and FOLKS representatives said.

Other terms of the agreement include Marathon considering drilling a deep-injection well, FOLKS said.

FOLKs alleged that Marathon has been violating the federal Clean Water Act since 2009 through its use of shallow sewage wells to dispose of partially treated sewage effluent, FOLKS said in its recent news release.

“FOLKs is an all-volunteer group of local citizens concerned about water quality,” said Ann Olsen, spokesperson for FOLKs. “We helped get a deep well at Cudjoe Regional, and we are happy to have this settlement with Marathon to stop its use of shallow sewage wells. Our efforts to encourage Marathon to stop using the shallow sewage wells include agreeing to forego the civil penalties provided for under the Clean Water Act, which could amount to over $1 million.”

“We didn’t sue Marathon lightly,” Olsen added. “It’s been a lot of work, and we first tried hard to get Marathon to voluntarily agree. This CWA lawsuit was necessary to effect positive change for the Keys and our waters. We respect Marathon City Council for ultimately agreeing and settling this case.”

Since the shallow wells started operation, Marathon’s five sewage treatment plants have disposed more than 3 billion gallons of partially treated sewage effluent down these shallow sewage wells. Tests and scientific studies show that the buoyant sewage effluent migrates quickly to the nearby Marathon surface waters,” Lower Keys fisherman Don DeMaria said.

Recently, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a report indicating that Marathon’s close to shore waters remain impaired for nutrients, as they have been since 1999, FOLKS stated in its press release. The December 2022 report also noted that nearshore waters at Marathon and Duck Key were additionally impaired for low dissolved oxygen levels.

Low dissolved oxygen levels are important indicators of water quality problems. None of the other major wastewater disposers in the Florida Keys — Cudjoe Regional, Key Largo, Islamorada, and Key West — has this additional impairment, according to FOLKS.

“They use deep wells, not shallow sewage wells,” DeMaria said.

Marine biologist Brian Lapointe took water samples and photographs at two locations in the shallow waters of Marathon in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, one on the gulfside and one on the oceanside, according to FOLKS.

In the shallow waters on the Atlantic side, he found extraordinarily high levels of sucralose, an indicator of the presence of sewage effluent in the marine waters, according to Lapointe. The concentrations of sucralose on the Atlantic side were higher than any Lapointe has ever taken, including those in the highly polluted Indian River Lagoon, he said.

There were heavy harmful epiphytic algal overgrowths of the benthic communities by pollution indicator species such as the green seaweed called chaetomorpha, according to Lapointe.

“There is a serious concern that partially treated wastewater from shallow injection wells at a nearby wastewater treatment facility are likely the source of these unusually high concentrations of sucralose,” Lapointe said.

A gulfside wastewater plume also contained high levels of sucralose, indicating wastewater effluent from the nearby sewage plant as its probable source, Lapointe said.

Repeated water samples collected by FOLKS between 2019 and 2022 also located the two wastewater plumes with high levels of sucralose very close to shore in Marathon, showing this has been a long term water quality problem, according to FOLKS.