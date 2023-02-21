Two dead in Keys waters

A man was found dead in the water just off Stock Island on Friday, Feb. 17.

Identification is pending notification of next of kin. The Sheriff’s Office responded to Maloney Avenue on Stock Island at approximately 7:30 p.m. regarding reports of a man who went overboard from a vessel and was unable to be located, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office Adam Linhardt.

The man's body was found by a good Samaritan and taken to the Key Haven boat ramp by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The Key West Police Department also assisted, Linhardt said.

Foul play is not believed to be a factor. Autopsy results are pending.

The man was second person to die in Keys waters in a week. A 76-year-old Scott City, Missouri man died Wednesday, Feb. 15, after snorkeling on Molasses Reef off Key Largo, Linhardt said.

Wesley Lillibridge was snorkeling with the Sea Dwellers Dive Center at approximately 2:15 p.m. when he was found unresponsive in the water. The crew began CPR, which continued en route to shore at Marina Avenue where Lillibridge was pronounced dead. Foul play is not believed to be a factor, Linhardt said.

On Saturday, Coast Guard crew rescued three people, after their 50-foot vessel capsized nine miles North of Fleming Key off Key West. One of the rescued individuals suffered a laceration to the head and was transferred to paramedics on shore.