Man arrested following boat burglaries

A 39-year-old Key West man was arrested after he allegedly burglarized several boats at a Stock Island marina and fled from law enforcement, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Cory James Mixon was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Key West Police Department responded to Beach Weekend Marina, formerly Murray Marine, on Saturday, Feb. 18, at approximately 7 a.m. after an employee discovered a man, later identified as Mixon, aboard a vessel, on top of a rack inside the marina.

Mixon was removing items from vessels and throwing them over the fence into the mangroves. Mixon began throwing dive weights at employees and threatened to kill them while armed with a flare gun and a dive knife, reports state. Mixon jumped off the rack, over the fence and into the mangroves.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded with vessels. Mixon was found and taken to Monroe County Jail, where he was being held on $100,000 bond. More charges may be pending, Linhardt said.