Outward Bound School returns to Big Pine Key

Hurricane Island Outward Bound School, a nonprofit organization that focuses on experiential learning through outdoor expeditions, recently returned to its Florida base camp on Big Pine Key to run its winter and spring sailing programs.

From November to March, HIOBS offers six- to nine-day sailing programs in the Keys for adults and veterans as well as high school and college gap year and semester courses elsewhere that include whitewater rafting, canyoneering, kayaking and surfing. On the local sailing courses, a 30-foot open sailboat becomes both home and classroom for participants. Students build connections with their crew and are taught skills such as chart and compass navigation, small boat seamanship, weather observation and anchoring.

Part of the Florida Keys community since 1978, HIOBS is one of 10 independent Outward Bound schools in the U.S. and serves people of all ages and backgrounds through active learning expeditions that inspire character development, self-discovery and service. The programs use unfamiliar settings as a way for participants to experience adventure and challenge in a way that helps them realize they can do more than they thought possible.

During the summer and fall seasons, the nonprofit operates programming from two base camps in Maine — providing sailing, sea kayaking and rock climbing expeditions on the Maine coast as well as backpacking, climbing and canoeing programs out of its mountain base in Newry. Expeditions range in length from one week to semester-long courses and serve middle and high school students, college students and adults.

The organization also provides customized programming for educators, business professionals and veterans.

To learn more about Hurricane Island Outward Bound School and its programs, visit http://www.hiobs.org.