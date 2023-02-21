Conchs pitching dominates in preseason

Pitching and defense have long been the standard set by the Key West High baseball team for winning. During the preseason weekend, at Rex Weech Field, the Conchs proved they have the arms and gloves to live up to that standard this season, as, outside of one frame, the Key West pitchers were simply dominant on the mound, shutting out St. Thomas Aquinas 1-0 on Friday, Feb. 17, and then holding off Taravella, 7-6, on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Setting the tables for the unbeaten weekend was Conch junior southpaw Jacob Burnham with five shutout innings against St. Thomas Aquinas, which was a region semifinalist in Class 6A last season. Burnham allowed just three Raiders to reach base safely on a hit and two walks, while striking out four, giving way to Andris Barroso for the final two scoreless frames, allowing a single base runner on a walk.

Despite the stellar performance on the mound by the Conchs hurlers, the Raiders matched with a trio of pitchers all headed to Division-I colleges next season, as the game remained without a run until the bottom of the sixth inning. In fact, to that point in the game, only three players had even reached scoring position, Key West getting out of a second-inning jam with a double play and then stranding Aden Rady at second in the bottom of the frame.

From the third through fifth innings, the only batter to reach safely came on a third-inning walk, which was turned into a double play by Key West, as the pitching staffs combined to sit down 20 consecutive batters in order to send the game scoreless into the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out, Wyatt Kuhn ended that streak with just the third hit of the game and two walks later, the bases were loaded for Aden Rady, who sent a deep fly ball to center for the sacrifice and one-run lead.

St. Thomas Aquinas did threaten in the seventh, as they had two on with one out in its final at-bat, but Barroso induced a ground out and fly out to the next two batters to secure the victory.

It was a similar start on Saturday, as Key West starting pitcher Felix Ong overpowered Taravella through four innings of work, surrendering an unearned run on two hits and a walk, while striking out eight. The Conchs had a defensive lapse in the second innings as an error and dropped third strike, allowed the unearned run to score for the Trojans, but that was after Key West crossed home three times in the first on doubles by Michael Greenberg and Jack Haggard, as well as two wild pitches allowing runs.

Key West would score six runs in its first three trips to the plate, Anthony Lariz with an RBI single and Haggard with an RBI triple in the second, and added a much-needed insurance run on a sacrifice fly by Caden Pichardo in the fifth, as Taravella would score five in the sixth to make it a one-game game.

Lariz would come in to settled down the Trojan bats, allowing a hit and three walks in the final two innings, striking out two, to earn the save, but it was not without excitement as an error on a fly ball to left allowed the tying run to reach third, where he was stranded.

Following the pair of one-run victories in the preseason, Key West will open the regular season with a two-game set at Rex Weech Field against Westminster Academy on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, with both games at 7:30 p.m.