Conchs hoping to take lessons versus high-powered opponents

Coach Alberto Piceno had no plans of taking it lightly on the Key West High boys lacrosse team to open the 2023 campaign, as the Conchs coach top-loaded the schedule with several state powerhouses so they would have a good idea of what to expect come the postseason. Thus far, the Conchs have struggled to play with those high-caliber squads, as only once in three contests has Key West held a lead, in front 2-1 during the opining minutes of the season opener against Gulliver Prep.

“It wasn’t supposed to be an easy season, but I was hoping to stay within single digits of those teams,” said Piceno. “Those teams have rarely missed the opportunities to capitalize when we are not disciplined enough.”

On Saturday, Feb. 18, Barron Collier exposed many of Key West’s weaknesses during a 13-1 victory on the KWHS Back Yard, during which Mack Hill scored the Conchs’ lone goal in the third quarter with his team trailing by double-digits.

“It was going to be a hard game to win, but we just couldn’t figure it out,” said Piceno. “They played disciplined and were a nice team to play against. We have to have the discipline to stick with what we have been doing in practice and we didn’t do any of that in the game.”

Going forward, the coaching staff’s focus, according to Piceno, is going to be on getting the Conchs to, first, take more shots and, second, better shots.

“We have to have that fire to take the one-on-ones when we have them and go for it,” said Piceno. “I think we are looking for the wide-open shots most of the time, and when it’s not there we are forcing shots. We can take a shot when there is pressure, but it has to be off a dodge. Even if it’s contested, it needs to be a good quality shot but we have to be able to get to those shots and take them.”

Key West will have to figure things out against another high-powered opponent as that head to Westminster Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 21, for a 4 p.m. contest.

“We are still trying to get Brody (McCandless) who just came back from soccer into rhythm, we can’t be a one or two player team, we have to involve everybody,” said Piceno. “I don’t know if we are waiting for someone to take over, when in reality, all of them are able to do the same things and hopefully they learn that through these games.”