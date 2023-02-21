'Canes hold strong against state powerhouses in preseason

Lining up at Rex Weech Field during the preseason games were St. Thomas Aquinas, a 6A region semifinal team for a season ago, Taravella, also a region semifinalist at the 7A level last season, and, obviously, Key West, which was also in the region semifinal of Class 4A during the 2022 campaign.

The final team in the mix during the preseason games in Key West, taking on the three squads coming off 20-plus win seasons, was Coral Shores, which last season finished with an 11-11 record and missed out on a State tournament berth after losing in the District 16-3A Championship, 1-0. But this was an opportunity for the Hurricanes to prove they could hang with state-caliber level programs and Coral Shores did just that, playing Taravella to a 2-2 tie on Friday, Feb. 21, and then taking an early lead on St. Thomas Aquinas only to fall late 9-7.

Coral Shores senior Dylan Bloom kept Taravella off balance at the plate during the preseason opener to allow his club to play to the tie, while freshman Donovan Thiery was solid in his debut against St. Thomas Aquinas, during which the Hurricanes took a 3-2 lead after the third and remained in front until a five-run outburst by the Raiders in the fifth.

After a tie and two-run loss against two state playoff teams from a season ago, Coral Shores now enters the season against more favorable matchups, hosting first-year program ABF Academy Homestead on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. and then heads to South Dade on Thursday, Feb. 23.