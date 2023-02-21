Open in App
Deerfield, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent

Cal Fisher scores 26 points; Deerfield boys basketball clinches Trailways-South Conference title

By By Calahan Steed,

13 days ago

The Deerfield boys basketball team officially clinched the Trailways-South Conference title with a 65-55 win over Abundant Life/St. Ambrose on Monday, Feb. 20 at Abundant Life/St. Ambrose High School.

Senior Cal Fisher scored a game-high 26 points. Fisher made 11 field goals and scored 15 points in the second half. Junior Martin Kimmel added 17 points, scoring 10 points in the first half.

Sophomore Ben Wetzel added eight points, senior Tommy Lees scored seven points, senior Kalob Kimmel recorded four points and junior Landyn Christianson contributed three points.

Deerfield (19-3 overall, 10-0 conference) was named as the two seed in the Division 4 playoff sectional, and will face the winner of Markesan/Wisconsin Heights at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3 at Deerfield High School in the regional semifinal.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy