News anchor to speak at Wesleyan commencement

Renee Chou, news anchor and reporter for WRAL-TV, will be N.C. Wesleyan University’s spring Commencement speaker on May 6 at the Rocky Mount Event Center.

Chou is a three-time, Emmy Award-winning anchor and reporter for WRAL-TV News. She appears every weekday morning on WRAL from 4:30 to 7 a.m. and from 7-8 a.m. on Fox 50.

She also appears on WRAL’s noon newscast, anchoring 4.5 hours of live TV every day in addition to special assignments.

She joined WRAL in October 2004 as a general assignment reporter. Over the years, she served as the weekend morning anchor and weekend evening anchor. Chou was promoted to weekday morning anchor in March 2014.

“I look forward to having Mrs. Chou address our Class of 2023. As a distinguished news anchor with a wealth of experience, I’m confident that she will bring a fresh perspective and valuable insights to our graduates,” university President Evan D. Duff said.

In 2015, Chou won a Regional Emmy for general assignment reporting. Her coverage of Hurricane Sandy also earned her a Regional Emmy in 2014, as well as the distinction of “Best Weather Reporting” from the N.C. Associated Press Broadcast Awards. She won her first Emmy in 2013 for her work on the Kathy Taft murder trial.

Her reports also have garnered awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas, Iowa Associated Press Broadcasters Association and Missouri Broadcasters Association.

“I’m honored and humbled to speak to North Carolina Wesleyan University’s Class of 2023 on their momentous day to celebrate their amazing achievements. As a journalist covering North Carolina communities for nearly two decades, I look forward to sharing my experiences and insights about change, challenges and new chapters,” Chou said. “Commencement is one of life’s biggest chapters and I’m excited to help the graduates mark the milestone.”

Prior to WRAL, she worked as an anchor/reporter for KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and KOMU-TV in Columbia, Missouri. Chou earned her broadcast journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

She’s a founding member and past president of the North Carolina chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association. Chou enjoys making community appearances throughout the year, from emceeing fundraisers and special events to talking with and helping students aspiring to be journalists.

Originally from Michigan, Renee calls North Carolina home with her husband, Mike, and daughter Elsa, who is 8.