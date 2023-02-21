HKSTP Kicks off “Talent Game On 2K23” Programme to Usher a Golden Era of Innovation & Technology

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 20, 2023--

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is launching its “Talent Game On 2K23” talent programme in a major push to attract young local and global talent to pursue technology careers in Hong Kong. The “Talent Quest” virtual game beginning today, is the first in a series of tech-inspired activities during HKSTP’s Talent Game On 2K23 programme to show that the innovation and technology (I&T) community is open to talent from all backgrounds.

Hong Kong faces a potential golden era of growth driven by I&T which will inspire new possibilities for current and future generations. Open to all young talent, graduates and students from STEM and non-STEM backgrounds, the gamified Talent Quest challenge allows participants to explore diverse career paths in I&T, with the ultimate chance to win a trip to the world’s mecca for innovation – Silicon Valley. The multi-stage challenge combining virtual and physical activities will engage and immerse young minds in technology, while providing a stepping stone to an array of career opportunities in the local I&T ecosystem.

Fanny Wong, Head of Talents and Human Resources, HKSTP, said: “More than ever, the young generation seek inspiration when making career decisions, with HKSTP’s Talent Game On 2K23 programme with activities like the one-of-a-kind Talent Quest challenge will spark young talent to chart new career paths in I&T. HKSTP is on a mission to show that the world of technology is not exclusive to techies, we are open to talent from all backgrounds that seek new exciting career opportunities while growing the talent pipeline to power new growth for Hong Kong.”

From today, to March 18, interested participants can explore the Talent Quest virtual platform and tackle problem-solving challenges to unlock entry to the next stage -- “Park Exploration.” This next stage will be held on March 10, 11, 17, 18 and feature physical activities for talent from all disciplines, featuring themes including: AI and robotics, biomedical technology, data, green tech and microelectronics.

“Battle with Bosses” flash interview during the Park Exploration stage is on offer with world-class HKSTP park companies like Huawei, SenseTime and Arrow Electronics, who will also provide participants the latest industry trends through different sharing sessions. These two-way job matching opportunities can also lead to immediate job offers. The final stage involves job simulation activities, with the successful finalists who landed a job offer moving on with a chance to win a trip to Silicon Valley to meet tech giants and gain global exposure.

Career development opportunities will also be further enhanced by the “ GBA InnoAcademy Master Class Series” starting from March 14, featuring five expert-led webinars on microelectronics technology trends and career opportunities in Hong Kong and the GBA, with registration beginning on February 27. The Talent Game On 2K23 activities will continue through into the annual “ Hong K ong’s largest I&T Career Expo” from March 18 to April 17, offering an all-in-one virtual I&T job-matching platform for employers and jobseekers around the globe to connect with each other.

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has for over 20 years committed to building up Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub to propel success for local and global pioneers today and tomorrow. HKSTP has established a thriving I&T ecosystem that is home to three unicorns and Hong Kong’s leading R&D hub with over 12,000 research professionals and over 1,200 technology companies focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.

Established in 2001, we attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation and technology for entrepreneurs on their journey of growth in Hong Kong, to the Greater Bay Area, Asia and beyond. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern INNOPARKs in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three INNOPARKs are realising a vision of re-industrialisation for Hong Kong. The goal is sectors like advanced manufacturing, electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined for a new generation of industry.

Through our infrastructure, services, expertise and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish innovation and technology as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong, while reinforcing Hong Kong’s international I&T hub status as a launchpad for global growth at the heart of the GBA innovation powerhouse.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

