Athens County public meetings

Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least 24 hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.

Athens County Budget Commission meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the County Auditor’s Conference Room, first floor, courthouse annex, Athens.Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, in the conference room, second floor of the courthouse annex. Meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. with a road viewing in New Marshfield, with hearing at 10 a.m. in the courthouse annex conference room. Regular meeting will follow.Hocking College Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lodge Conference Room. For a link to attend the meeting virtually, email Kyle Fuller at fullerk@hocking.edu. Athens County Children Services Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Feb. 27, at 2099 E. State St., Suite A, Athens.Albany Village Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 1 at village hall, 5153 Alton St., Albany.Chauncey Village Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. March 14 at village hall, 42 Converse St., Chauncey.