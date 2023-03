A group of hydrologists from seven different universities in five states are asking state regulators to reconsider which gage they plan to use when assessing the potential impacts from mining near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

Officials with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division plan to use a gage in Macclenny, Florida, to monitor the effects of the swamp’s hydrology if mining is permitted. The professors said that gage is “inappropriate for such analysis” because it is too far away, and there is one that would provide more accurate information.