Neighbors show love for life-saving letter carrier

East Beach residents show love to their mail carrier, who helped save one of the resident’s life last week. Provided photo

The balloons and notes of love adorning mailboxes in the East Beach neighborhood on Valentine’s Day weren’t grand gestures of romance. They were an outpouring of thanks from the neighborhood residents to a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service who took action one morning a few weeks ago that likely saved a woman’s life.

Ruth Anne Bonnot was out riding her bike, enjoying a quiet afternoon recently when she stopped to chat with postal letter carrier Brandy Crews and a neighbor. Crews was concerned because an 86-year-old woman who lives in the neighborhood hadn’t picked up her mail in three days, Bonnot said. It wasn’t like her to do that, Crews told them, and she felt compelled to tell someone so they could check on her.