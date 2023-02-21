Chicago Steel's Macklin Celebrini Named USHL Forward of the Week in Back-To-Back Weeks

Celebrini became the first Steel player to score five goals in a game on Saturday.

Chicago Steel rookie forward Macklin Celebrini has been named the USHL Forward of the Week for the second consecutive week.

The honor came as no surprise after the 16-year-old potted eight points (seven goals, one assist) in three games.

With five goals in the Steel's 8-5 win on Saturday, Celebrini became the first player in franchise history to record five goals in a game.

Added, he has three games this season in which he's scored three or more goals, with two of those coming a week apart.

“Mack’s work ethic is phenomenal,” said Steel Head Coach and General Manager Mike Garman in a recent release.

“He’s always working to put his teammates in good situations.

“It’s always nice to see his effort get rewarded, but most of all, he’s a great teammate and leader.

Celebrini's 37 goals on the year are the most ever by a U17 player in USHL history. He leads the league with 62 points and is just eight points away from breaking the scoring record by a U17 player as well.

His record-breaking performance on Saturday came on the heels of his internet-breaking goal the previous night.

After dangling through all kinds of traffic, Celebrini maintained control of the puck before sending a wrister into the back of the net.

“It’s getting (to be) pretty regular, which is amazing,” assistant coach Derek Whitmore said of Celebrini’s highlight-reel goal.

“Obviously, Mack is an incredible talent, but the kid just does everything the right way. And for him to do what he’s doing in this league at his age, we’re very, very fortunate that we get to work with a player of his caliber.

“I guess I’m not surprised that he scored another goal like this,” Whitmore laughed.

“We’re seeing something special right now.”

Celebrini is widely projected to go No. 1 overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.