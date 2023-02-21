The Arizona Diamondbacks possess one of the stronger farm systems in Major League Baseball, with young outfielder Corbin Carroll at the helm of it.

With that said, there reportedly are long-term extension talks between the two parties.

According to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic , citing sources, the D-Backs have engaged in conversations with the 22-year-old in hopes of locking him up for the future.

Piecoro reported the details are unknown at the moment, and “a deal does not appear imminent.”

The Diamondbacks’ No. 1 prospect made his MLB debut on Aug. 29, and in 32 games, he slashed .260/.330/.500 with 14 RBI and 27 hits.

Before that, Carroll skyrocketed through the D-backs pipeline in 2022 starting in the Rookie League. He eventually ended all the way up in Triple-A. In those 93 games, he boasted a .307/.425/.610 line with 111 hits, 62 RBI, and 24 home runs.

Carroll’s numbers back up the fact he’s a plus hitter who’s able to find gaps with line drives and a ton of speed.

Historically, the Diamondbacks aren’t one for these extensions. However, Carroll has all of the tools to be the future of the franchise — both on and off the field.

He remains under team control until the 2028 season and is arbitration eligible after 2025. That is plenty of time to see what he’s made of to make it an easy decision for the team to make him a deal.

[Arizona Republic]

The post Diamondbacks began extension talks with top prospect appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .