Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Diamondbacks began extension talks with top prospect

By Jessica Kleinschmidt,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PrHBb_0kuB32un00

The Arizona Diamondbacks possess one of the stronger farm systems in Major League Baseball, with young outfielder Corbin Carroll at the helm of it.

With that said, there reportedly are long-term extension talks between the two parties.

According to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic , citing sources, the D-Backs have engaged in conversations with the 22-year-old in hopes of locking him up for the future.

Piecoro reported the details are unknown at the moment, and “a deal does not appear imminent.”

The Diamondbacks’ No. 1 prospect made his MLB debut on Aug. 29, and in 32 games, he slashed .260/.330/.500 with 14 RBI and 27 hits.

Before that, Carroll skyrocketed through the D-backs pipeline in 2022 starting in the Rookie League. He eventually ended all the way up in Triple-A. In those 93 games, he boasted a .307/.425/.610 line with 111 hits, 62 RBI, and 24 home runs.

Carroll’s numbers back up the fact he’s a plus hitter who’s able to find gaps with line drives and a ton of speed.

Historically, the Diamondbacks aren’t one for these extensions. However, Carroll has all of the tools to be the future of the franchise — both on and off the field.

He remains under team control until the 2028 season and is arbitration eligible after 2025. That is plenty of time to see what he’s made of to make it an easy decision for the team to make him a deal.

[Arizona Republic]

The post Diamondbacks began extension talks with top prospect appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Phoenix, AZ newsLocal Phoenix, AZ
Traditional Madison Bumgarner embracing new pitch clock
Phoenix, AZ13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cardinals star absolutely blasts new MLB rules
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
New team emerges as early favorites to acquire Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Bears’ GM ‘left little doubt’ on plan for No. 1 pick
Chicago, IL17 minutes ago
Phillies’ Bryce Harper to report spring training Wednesday
Philadelphia, PA17 hours ago
Teams reportedly making major moves for Bears No. 1 pick
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
NFL Draft QB prospect posts historic combine numbers
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
MLB fans react to faded prospect’s huge turnaround
Seattle, WA15 hours ago
MLB star defends Kyrie Irving over ‘trash’ Nike
Memphis, TN10 hours ago
FSU fans buzzing over huge softball news
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
NBA world reacts to young fan’s sneaky autograph trick
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy