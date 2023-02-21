Diamondbacks began extension talks with top prospect

Piecoro reported the details are unknown at the moment, and “a deal does not appear imminent.”
The Diamondbacks’ No. 1 prospect made his MLB debut on Aug. 29, and in 32 games, he slashed .260/.330/.500 with 14 RBI and 27 hits.
Before that, Carroll skyrocketed through the D-backs pipeline in 2022 starting in the Rookie League. He eventually ended all the way up in Triple-A. In those 93 games, he boasted a .307/.425/.610 line with 111 hits, 62 RBI, and 24 home runs.
Carroll’s numbers back up the fact he’s a plus hitter who’s able to find gaps with line drives and a ton of speed.
Historically, the Diamondbacks aren’t one for these extensions. However, Carroll has all of the tools to be the future of the franchise — both on and off the field.
He remains under team control until the 2028 season and is arbitration eligible after 2025. That is plenty of time to see what he’s made of to make it an easy decision for the team to make him a deal.
