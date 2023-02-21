Open in App
Macon, GA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Telegraph

Looking for a way to celebrate Black history? Check out these Visit Macon tours

By Becky Purser,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=425J0A_0kuB1rTf00

When Janice Habersham narrates the African American Heritage Van Tour, she starts with a little jingle about herself.

Riders on the Visit Macon tour learn that the retired 38-year-media specialist for Bibb schools is a storyteller, a motivator, an educator and a pound cake maker.

She loves to cook, she loves to sew and she loves to dig in the garden.

She also loves to tell about Macon’s Black history from the daring escape of William and Ellen Craft from slavery in Macon to freedom in Philadelphia to the “Colored Waiting Room” carved in stone above a side entrance of the Terminal Station.

The van tour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCFsE_0kuB1rTf00
Visit Macon tour guide Janice Habersham narrates the African American Heritage Van Tour. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

The drive-by tour also included locations such as the Tubman Museum, which just opened the Tyler Perry Exhibition, and Cotton Avenue, once a shortcut to haul cotton down to the Ocmulgee River for shipping and where Black business owners later set up shop.

At the stop at Rosa Parks Square, named in honor of the civil rights activist known for her pivotal role in the Montgomery bus boycott, Habersham also talks about Rodney Davis Jr., Macon’s only Medal of Honor recipient and Ozzie Belle McKay, a civil rights activist.

She shared about how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. preached to large crowd outside Steward AME Church on Forsyth St., how Grant’s Lounge was Macon’s first truly integrated bar and about blues and jazz legends like Cab Calloway and Duke Ellington and later a young James Brown performing at the Douglass Theatre founded by Macon’s first Black millionaire Charles Douglass.

That’s only a sampling of the wealth of Macon’s Black history included in the hour-long tour.

The African American Heritage Van Tour was created as part of Black History Month, with tours at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday during the month of February. The cost is $8. The tour can be booked through the Visit Macon website at maconga.org/groups/group-tours or by calling the Visitors Center at (478) 743-1074 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Also, the tour is expected to be offered in the future from time to time. Other Visit Macon van tours include “Soul Sights” and the Cherry Blossom Riding Trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYxuZ_0kuB1rTf00
Visit Macon recently released its newest self-guided tour, the Black Heritage Trail of Macon, on the Tour Macon app. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

Self-guided tour

Additionally, Visit Macon recently released its newest self-guided tour, the Black Heritage Trail of Macon, on the Tour Macon app.

The tour includes 37 historic and cultural sites “that made up the very fabric of the Black community of Macon in the 19th & 20th centuries.”

The Tour Macon app includes GPS locations, stories and multimedia.

For more information, go to the Visit Macon website at visitmacon.org .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Macon, GA newsLocal Macon, GA
The Beach Boys, Doobie Brothers among iconic bands playing in Macon this year
Macon, GA4 hours ago
What the law says about Macon’s incoming downtown surveillance cameras
Macon, GA4 hours ago
Column: World-renowned fingerstyle guitarist Muriel Anderson in Macon Friday night
Macon, GA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What’s coming to Middle Georgia? Here’s a look at new, renovated stores and restaurants
Macon, GA4 days ago
Ready for a fish fry? These are the best places to get fried fish in Macon.
Macon, GA6 days ago
Macon man will compete on Food Network Easter baking championship
Macon, GA3 days ago
There have been 11 violent homicides in Macon this year, including five in February
Macon, GA4 days ago
A Georgia Senate bill asks for audits of homeless services. Why?
Macon, GA21 hours ago
COLUMN: ‘An all-time great.’ The Telegraph says goodbye to reporter Joe Kovac Jr.
Macon, GA1 day ago
Lizella man killed in motorcycle crash on Mercer University Drive in Macon Monday
Macon, GA6 days ago
Art exhibit from ‘Reservation Dogs’ producer runs through March 2 at Wesleyan College
Macon, GA7 days ago
Curriculum-based cooking school for kids? You bet, and one is opening in Warner Robins
Warner Robins, GA6 days ago
Mother and son found dead in Macon Tuesday hadn’t been seen for months, officials say
Macon, GA4 days ago
Update: Divers find body of Perry man at Amerson River Park after days of searching
Perry, GA6 days ago
Rodent droppings, dead flies in kitchen area. Macon restaurant fails health inspection
Macon, GA3 days ago
Update: Central Fellowship rolls past Gatewood to win spot in championship game
Warner Robins, GA5 days ago
Warner Robins mayor reflects on making history, representation, her first year in office
Warner Robins, GA7 days ago
Fleeing fugitive drags cop with truck and sends him tumbling onto road, GA video shows
Barnesville, GA6 days ago
Macon man enters plea in fatal shooting that happened during domestic dispute in 2020
Macon, GA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy