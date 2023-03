Duran Duran has announced a 26-date North American arena tour for 2023, with both Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC joining them as special guests across the entire run. Produced by Live Nation, THE FUTURE PAST TOUR stops at Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on Saturday, June 17 at 7:00 p.m.

