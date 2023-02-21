Parking, funeral procession details released for KCPD officer, K-9

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department released information on parking and the procession after the funeral for fallen officer James Muhlbauer and his K-9 partner, Champ.

Parking for citizens attending the funeral will be first come, first served at the underground parking garage at Barney Allis Plaza.

Police said vehicles can enter the garage from Wyandotte Street just south of West 12th Street.

After the service and honors ceremony, the funeral procession will get on 13th Street and turn north on Broadway Boulevard, according to police.

The procession will proceed north on Broadway Boulevard to the Buck O'Neil Bridge and onto northbound U.S. 169 Highway.

Police said the procession will exit onto Vivion Road, go east on Vivion Road to Antioch Road and north on Antioch to NE 64th Street.

The procession will go east on NE 64th Street turning into Antioch Road, according to police.

All vehicles except those carrying family and invited guest will drive past the funeral home and the procession will disband, according to police.

