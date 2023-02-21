Change location
Monday Scoreboard – February 20
By Grant Sweeter,13 days ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Monday:
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DSU 116, Presentation 40
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Baltic 63, Tri-Valley 57
Beresford 54, Wagner 49
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Howard 48
Canton 58, Vermillion 54, OT
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 66, Little Wound 63
Colman-Egan 77, Flandreau Indian 60
Dell Rapids 74, Garretson 42
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, West Central 45
Faulkton 56, Miller 51
Flandreau 60, Deubrook 44
Gregory 70, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49
Harding County 63, Lemmon 42
Hill City 66, Custer 53
Irene-Wakonda 52, Bon Homme 48
Lennox 67, Deuel 49
Lyman 63, Stanley County 51
Madison 57, Milbank 45
Mitchell Christian 48, Centerville 47
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 83, McCook Central/Montrose 42
Parkston 56, Corsica/Stickney 39
Platte-Geddes 63, Todd County 59
Rapid City Christian 101, Lead-Deadwood 40
Red Cloud 74, Bennett County 39
Spearfish 53, Rapid City Stevens 44
Timber Lake 52, Mobridge-Pollock 48
Tri-State, N.D. 63, Wilmot 51
Viborg-Hurley 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 60
Waubay/Summit 63, Leola/Frederick 34
Winner 61, Crow Creek Tribal School 42
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Colman-Egan 54, Canistota 46
Garretson 58, Dell Rapids 53
Lyman 53, Faulkton 47
Potter County 61, Highmore-Harrold 45
Watertown 55, Aberdeen Central 43
West Central 64, Madison 30
SDHSAA Playoffs
Class A Region 2
Estelline/Hendricks 44, Deuel 41
Class A Region 5
Kimball/White Lake 47, Chamberlain 44
Class B Region 2
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 62, Flandreau Indian 30
Class B Region 3
Howard 62, Chester 51
Class B Region 4
Freeman Academy/Marion 31, Gayville-Volin High School 28
Class B Region 5
Burke 52, Colome 19
Class B Region 6
Ipswich 43, Sunshine Bible Academy 29
Class B Region 7
Oelrichs 57, Crazy Horse 54
Class B Region 8
Tiospaye Topa 60, McIntosh 50
Wakpala 69, Takini 36
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Battle Lake 80, Brandon-Evansville 40
Blue Earth Area 78, Medford 42
Brainerd 80, Fergus Falls 58
Canby 69, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 55
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 61, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 54
Concordia Academy 84, Cristo Rey Jesuit 51
Dawson-Boyd 89, Lac qui Parle Valley 50
Deer River 58, Blackduck 57
Eden Valley-Watkins 70, Foley 69
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 94, Floodwood 45
Grafton, N.D. 92, Stephen-Argyle 64
Grand Meadow 70, LeRoy-Ostrander 56
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 105, Cleveland 41
Kingsland 59, Lanesboro 58
Lake City 74, Byron 57
Lakeview 81, Yellow Medicine East 51
Legacy Christian 83, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 56
Mahtomedi 67, River Falls, Wis. 60
Math and Science Academy 76, Academy for Science and Agriculture 16
Minneapolis North 94, New Richmond, Wis. 84
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 86, LeSueur-Henderson 57
Mounds View 76, Fridley 47
Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Cromwell 59
Red Rock Central 54, Sleepy Eye 33
Renville County West 74, Ortonville 49
Rochester Century 72, Faribault 53
Rochester Mayo 73, Austin 69
Roseau 77, Lake of the Woods 34
Rushford-Peterson 55, Wabasha-Kellogg 37
Sauk Centre 58, Montevideo 48
Spring Grove 49, Mabel-Canton 34
St. Agnes 66, Mounds Park Academy 58
St. James Area 82, Madelia 55
Thompson, N.D. 68, East Grand Forks 59
United Christian 63, Community of Peace 45
West Central 74, Benson 48
Windom 102, Springfield 101
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
BOLD 71, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 36
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 73, Pine River-Backus 35
Blackduck 71, Laporte 31
Blue Earth Area 64, Medford 61
Braham 62, Mora 27
Carlton 44, Hill City/Northland 38
Dawson-Boyd 58, Ortonville 50
Edgerton 54, Murray County Central 37
Esko 62, Princeton 42
Hills-Beaver Creek 63, Red Rock Central 41
Holy Angels 74, St. Anthony 55
Kelliher/Northome 72, Bigfork 39
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 49, Brandon-Evansville 40
Lac qui Parle Valley 54, Minneota 41
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 50, Tri-City United 38
Litchfield 42, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 24
Little Falls 56, Swanville 35
Math and Science Academy 39, North Lakes Academy 36
Mound Westonka 66, Norwood-Young America 55
Mounds Park Academy 54, St. Agnes 39
Mountain Iron-Buhl 69, Cromwell 47
Mountain Lake Area 70, Madelia 35
New Prague 65, Kasson-Mantorville 64
New York Mills 60, Battle Lake 37
Pillager 72, Moose Lake/Willow River 45
Pine City 77, Cloquet 63
Providence Academy 96, Annandale 48
Red Lake Falls 65, Win-E-Mac 36
Redwood Valley 98, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 29
Rochester Century 58, Fairmont 55
Rochester Mayo 73, Austin 61
Rogers 59, Sartell-St. Stephen 41
Roseau 67, Lake of the Woods 31
Sebeka 50, Verndale 43
Sibley East 52, New Ulm Cathedral 29
Sleepy Eye 60, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 38
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 94, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 43
Southwest Minnesota Christian 74, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 35
St. Croix Lutheran 75, Richfield 36
St. Croix Prep 64, New Life Academy 35
St. James Area 74, Martin County West 51
Stephen-Argyle 71, Northern Freeze 68
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 62, Adrian/Ellsworth 38
Willmar 76, Big Lake 44
Windom 76, Springfield 64
Winona 67, Northfield 51
