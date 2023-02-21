Open in App
South Dakota State
KELOLAND

Monday Scoreboard – February 20

By Grant Sweeter,

13 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Monday:

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DSU 116, Presentation 40

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Baltic 63, Tri-Valley 57

Beresford 54, Wagner 49

Bridgewater-Emery 58, Howard 48

Canton 58, Vermillion 54, OT

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 66, Little Wound 63

Colman-Egan 77, Flandreau Indian 60

Dell Rapids 74, Garretson 42

Elk Point-Jefferson 55, West Central 45

Faulkton 56, Miller 51

Flandreau 60, Deubrook 44

Gregory 70, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49

Harding County 63, Lemmon 42

Hill City 66, Custer 53

Irene-Wakonda 52, Bon Homme 48

Lennox 67, Deuel 49

Lyman 63, Stanley County 51

Madison 57, Milbank 45

Mitchell Christian 48, Centerville 47

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 83, McCook Central/Montrose 42

Parkston 56, Corsica/Stickney 39

Platte-Geddes 63, Todd County 59

Rapid City Christian 101, Lead-Deadwood 40

Red Cloud 74, Bennett County 39

Spearfish 53, Rapid City Stevens 44

Timber Lake 52, Mobridge-Pollock 48

Tri-State, N.D. 63, Wilmot 51

Viborg-Hurley 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 60

Waubay/Summit 63, Leola/Frederick 34

Winner 61, Crow Creek Tribal School 42

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Colman-Egan 54, Canistota 46

Garretson 58, Dell Rapids 53

Lyman 53, Faulkton 47

Potter County 61, Highmore-Harrold 45

Watertown 55, Aberdeen Central 43

West Central 64, Madison 30

SDHSAA Playoffs

Class A Region 2

Estelline/Hendricks 44, Deuel 41

Class A Region 5

Kimball/White Lake 47, Chamberlain 44

Class B Region 2

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 62, Flandreau Indian 30

Class B Region 3

Howard 62, Chester 51

Class B Region 4

Freeman Academy/Marion 31, Gayville-Volin High School 28

Class B Region 5

Burke 52, Colome 19

Class B Region 6

Ipswich 43, Sunshine Bible Academy 29

Class B Region 7

Oelrichs 57, Crazy Horse 54

Class B Region 8

Tiospaye Topa 60, McIntosh 50

Wakpala 69, Takini 36

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Battle Lake 80, Brandon-Evansville 40

Blue Earth Area 78, Medford 42

Brainerd 80, Fergus Falls 58

Canby 69, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 55

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 61, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 54

Concordia Academy 84, Cristo Rey Jesuit 51

Dawson-Boyd 89, Lac qui Parle Valley 50

Deer River 58, Blackduck 57

Eden Valley-Watkins 70, Foley 69

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 94, Floodwood 45

Grafton, N.D. 92, Stephen-Argyle 64

Grand Meadow 70, LeRoy-Ostrander 56

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 105, Cleveland 41

Kingsland 59, Lanesboro 58

Lake City 74, Byron 57

Lakeview 81, Yellow Medicine East 51

Legacy Christian 83, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 56

Mahtomedi 67, River Falls, Wis. 60

Math and Science Academy 76, Academy for Science and Agriculture 16

Minneapolis North 94, New Richmond, Wis. 84

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 86, LeSueur-Henderson 57

Mounds View 76, Fridley 47

Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Cromwell 59

Red Rock Central 54, Sleepy Eye 33

Renville County West 74, Ortonville 49

Rochester Century 72, Faribault 53

Rochester Mayo 73, Austin 69

Roseau 77, Lake of the Woods 34

Rushford-Peterson 55, Wabasha-Kellogg 37

Sauk Centre 58, Montevideo 48

Spring Grove 49, Mabel-Canton 34

St. Agnes 66, Mounds Park Academy 58

St. James Area 82, Madelia 55

Thompson, N.D. 68, East Grand Forks 59

United Christian 63, Community of Peace 45

West Central 74, Benson 48

Windom 102, Springfield 101

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

BOLD 71, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 36

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 73, Pine River-Backus 35

Blackduck 71, Laporte 31

Blue Earth Area 64, Medford 61

Braham 62, Mora 27

Carlton 44, Hill City/Northland 38

Dawson-Boyd 58, Ortonville 50

Edgerton 54, Murray County Central 37

Esko 62, Princeton 42

Hills-Beaver Creek 63, Red Rock Central 41

Holy Angels 74, St. Anthony 55

Kelliher/Northome 72, Bigfork 39

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 49, Brandon-Evansville 40

Lac qui Parle Valley 54, Minneota 41

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 50, Tri-City United 38

Litchfield 42, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 24

Little Falls 56, Swanville 35

Math and Science Academy 39, North Lakes Academy 36

Mound Westonka 66, Norwood-Young America 55

Mounds Park Academy 54, St. Agnes 39

Mountain Iron-Buhl 69, Cromwell 47

Mountain Lake Area 70, Madelia 35

New Prague 65, Kasson-Mantorville 64

New York Mills 60, Battle Lake 37

Pillager 72, Moose Lake/Willow River 45

Pine City 77, Cloquet 63

Providence Academy 96, Annandale 48

Red Lake Falls 65, Win-E-Mac 36

Redwood Valley 98, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 29

Rochester Century 58, Fairmont 55

Rochester Mayo 73, Austin 61

Rogers 59, Sartell-St. Stephen 41

Roseau 67, Lake of the Woods 31

Sebeka 50, Verndale 43

Sibley East 52, New Ulm Cathedral 29

Sleepy Eye 60, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 38

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 94, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 43

Southwest Minnesota Christian 74, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 35

St. Croix Lutheran 75, Richfield 36

St. Croix Prep 64, New Life Academy 35

St. James Area 74, Martin County West 51

Stephen-Argyle 71, Northern Freeze 68

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 62, Adrian/Ellsworth 38

Willmar 76, Big Lake 44

Windom 76, Springfield 64

Winona 67, Northfield 51

Yellow Medicine East 61, Lakeview 36

