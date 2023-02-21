Milton Hershey downs Red Land in district opener

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Milton Hershey opened the Class 5A district tournament with a statement, cruising past Red Land 75-48 on Monday night at home.

The Spartans were led by Malachi Thomas who finished with 27 points. Milton Hershey guard Larry Onabanwo tallied 19 points in the win.

The No. 6 Spartans will now t r avel to face No. 3 Exeter Township for the Class 5A District lll quarterfinals on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

