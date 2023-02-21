Open in App
Hershey, PA
abc27 News

Milton Hershey downs Red Land in district opener

By Nick Petraccione,

13 days ago

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Milton Hershey opened the Class 5A district tournament with a statement, cruising past Red Land 75-48 on Monday night at home.

The Spartans were led by Malachi Thomas who finished with 27 points. Milton Hershey guard Larry Onabanwo tallied 19 points in the win.

PIAA District lll boys basketball bracket & results

The No. 6 Spartans will now t r avel to face No. 3 Exeter Township for the Class 5A District lll quarterfinals on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

