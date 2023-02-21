Milton Hershey downs Red Land in district opener

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Milton Hershey opened the Class 5A district tournament with a statement, cruising past Red Land 75-48 on Monday night at home.
The Spartans were led by Malachi Thomas who finished with 27 points. Milton Hershey guard Larry Onabanwo tallied 19 points in the win. PIAA District lll boys basketball bracket & results
The No. 6 Spartans will now t r avel to face No. 3 Exeter Township for the Class 5A District lll quarterfinals on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.
Comments / 0