Hershey cruises past Susquehannock in district opener

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey High cruised past Susquehannock in the opening round of the Class 5A District tournament, defeating the Warriors 57-30 at home on Monday night.
The Trojans defense was locked in, taking a 28-17 lead at the half before only allowing 13 points over the next two quarters. PIAA District lll boys basketball bracket & results
No. 7 Hershey now meets the defending district champions as they take on No. 2 Lampeter-Strasburg on the road Thursday in the quarterfinals. Tip off is at 7:00 p.m. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
