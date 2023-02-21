Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police facing lawsuit after chase leads to car crash

By Annalisa Pardo,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJFnC_0kuAiV7I00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-speed chase in Albuquerque ended with a crash and a lawsuit against the New Mexico State Police . The driver and passenger of the truck that was hit both say the accident could have been avoided.

Taylor Smith, the attorney representing one of the crash victims, says, “They were just hanging out, driving around, and out of nowhere were hit by someone being pursued by the New Mexico State Police.” Smith describes the event as one of “pure shock and terror.”

Woman faces charges related to protest at UNM for Charlie Kirk visit

According to a criminal complaint, a New Mexico State Police Officer noticed a gold Cadillac with the license plate light out. The officer tried to pull the car over when Jose Rivera, the driver of the car, sped off. Despite trying two maneuvers to stop Rivera, the chase spanned all across Albuquerque, reaching speeds up to 100 mph. It ended with River slamming into a truck near Central and Wyoming before he was arrested.

The crash has now led to a lawsuit. In the lawsuit, Smith and his co-counsel argue New Mexico State Police officers involved in the case violated their policies and disregarded public safety during the chase.

“This car accident struck the truck with so much force, it spun around almost 360 degrees hitting another vehicle and Ms. Flores was partially ejected from the vehicle,” said Smith. He said she had lacerations on her face and a broken pelvis. Smith argued that the chase could’ve been called off since the state police helicopter was also tracking Rivera.

Albuquerque Cabela’s shoplifting suspect to be held until trial

The lawsuit also claims the helicopter and some officers involved didn’t have their recording devices on like they were supposed to. Smith is asking for compensation for his clients and says he wants to make sure this never happens again. “People enjoying their night out shouldn’t have their life upended because of something that could’ve been done or dealt with later,” said Smith.

Rivera ended up pleading guilty to aggravated fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident. KRQE reached out to NMSP for comment but was told the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
New Mexico State Police squad called to bomb scare
Santa Fe, NM16 hours ago
Albuquerque police: Man found slumped over in stolen truck
Albuquerque, NM13 hours ago
Man arrested for Albuquerque pursuit, crash
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UNM police arrest man for giving false ID, fleeing during arrest
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
One dead after head-on crash in northwest Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Police searching for Albuquerque murder suspect
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Data shows many shooting, stabbing, fight reports at Albuquerque food market
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Behind the Story: Victim cooperation affecting more criminal cases
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Bill proposes wait period for New Mexico gun buyers
Albuquerque, NM14 hours ago
Case dismissed for 18-year-old accused of taking gun to high school football game
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago
Elderly man who killed sister takes plea deal
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
KRQE Newsfeed: No contest plea, License plate enforcement, Warmer weather, Renter protection, Bear rehabilitation
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Westside Boulevard project reaches finish line
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
UNM Hospital wants to know public’s feedback
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque cemetery takes extra precautions to protect park
Albuquerque, NM14 hours ago
Safety improvements proposed for Nob Hill corridor
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque ordinance requires tax preparers to disclose costs before service
Albuquerque, NM17 hours ago
Rio Bravo Park cleanup will take longer than expected
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
‘Rust’ assistant director won’t appear in court for plea deal hearing
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago
Sunday marks final day of 2023 National Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show
Albuquerque, NM17 hours ago
Cafe in Santa Fe features new robot busser
Santa Fe, NM9 hours ago
UNM Children’s Hospital caring for boy with rare disease
Albuquerque, NM9 hours ago
“Dancing in the Cave” at the University of New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Food Truck Fridays return to downtown Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Oddities & Curiosities Expo makes stop in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Warm weekend ahead as winds increase
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque City Council to vote on renter protection ordinance
Albuquerque, NM8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy