HIT Consultant

How and Why Device-as-a-Service Should Be an Employee Benefit By Falk Sonnenschmidt, SVP of Strategy at Everphone, 13 days ago

By Falk Sonnenschmidt, SVP of Strategy at Everphone, 13 days ago

The Great Resignation changed how companies approach attracting and retaining talent. These days, it’s not enough to offer a competitive salary and traditional benefits like ...