Girls basketball: Champion Wallkill rolls past Red Hook into MHAL finals

WALLKILL – The Wallkill girls basketball team advanced to the state quarterfinals a year ago and returned the bulk of its players. So it wouldn’t be a surprise if the players started looking ahead to sectionals and another state playoff run.

But not these Panthers. They like the idea of defending their Mid-Hudson Athletic League title. Wallkill recently clinched the Division I crown and took the next step on Monday with a 58-35 win over Div. II champ Red Hook for the American Conference banner.

“We take it just as (serious) as the sectional finals,’’ said Wallkill sophomore guard Zoe Mesuch. “For us, it means a lot, too. It would mean a lot to win it for a second year.’’

“Everybody wants to get rid of (the MHAL playoffs) and I am the proponent of keeping it,’’ said Wallkill coach A.J. Higby. “Just having a league that has a tournament at the end, I think it’s great.''

Turning point

Up only 22-11 at halftime, Higby turned to a bystander and said, “Not an offensive barrage, huh?’’ That would change in the third quarter as Wallkill benefitted from its “short game,’’ pounding the ball inside and racing to the hole in transition – all nine buckets came within seven feet.

Photo gallery:Red Hook at Wallkill in MHAL girls basketball semifinals

“We had a nice talk in the locker room,’’ said senior Grace Mesuch. The message was stay confident and keep shooting, she said.

Players of the game

Wallkill has one of the finest starting lineups in Section 9, and it’s very necessary given a short bench. If you had to point to two leaders, though, it was Emma Spindler turning it up on the defensive end during that decisive third-quarter run and Zoe Mesuch dropping in five buckets during the period. Spindler finished with 17 points and Mesuch with 15.

By the numbers

Wallkill (15-3) – The Panthers shot 26-for-58 (45 percent), dragged down by a 2-for-19 effort beyond the arc. Wallkill had nine turnovers, and managed to break the Red Hook defensive press on eight of nine occasions.

Red Hook (9-10) – The Raiders shot 13-for-52 (25 percent) and hit five of 18 3-pointers. Nine of Red Hook’s 14 turnovers came in the first half. … Emilie Kent scored 15 points. Katie Boyd hit a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter for her nine points.

Quotable

“Wallkill obviously is a fantastic team, and we didn’t have a great shooting night. They always play outstanding defense but it seemed even when we did have a good open look the shots just weren’t going in.’’ – Red Hook coach Andrew Makebish

Coming up

In Wednesday’s 5 p.m. MHAL final at SUNY Ulster, Wallkill will face Div. IV champ Millbrook, a 53-40 winner over Div. III winner Highland in Monday’s National Conference final.

On Thursday, the Section 9 tournament brackets will be set. Wallkill should be the top seed in Class A, riding a three-game win streak and winning 12 of 13. Red Hook will venture into Class B having dropped three of its last four – the Raiders were 6-6 in American Conference play.

Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR