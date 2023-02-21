Open in App
CBS 42

Honoring Black History Month: Negro Southern League Museum in Birmingham

By Dee Jackson,

13 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — CBS 42 is honoring Black History Month and baseball in the city of Birmingham dates back to the 1800s.

Hundreds of teams have been able to experience what America’s past time means to this community. CBS 42 Sports anchor Dee Jackson explains where you can go to explore Birmingham’s rich baseball history.

