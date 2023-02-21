Honoring Black History Month: Negro Southern League Museum in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — CBS 42 is honoring Black History Month and baseball in the city of Birmingham dates back to the 1800s.

Hundreds of teams have been able to experience what America’s past time means to this community. CBS 42 Sports anchor Dee Jackson explains where you can go to explore Birmingham’s rich baseball history.

You can learn more watching the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.