Schroeder’s Camryn Cole is Player of the Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Schroeder’s Camryn Cole put the entire country on notice with her performance at sectionals on Saturday.

The track and field superstar became the first high school girl in the country to clear six feet in the high jump. Her jump of 6’0” broke her own Section V record that she set earlier this year.

Cole also took first place in the 55m hurdles with a time of 8.54 seconds and first in the long jump with a leap of 19′ 7¾ to add to her historic day.

