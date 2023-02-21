Open in App
Arizona State
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Daylight Saving Time bill passes first committee in NM Legislature

By Alexa Skonieski,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kfLU_0kuAffNz00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  We change our clocks to “fall back” and “spring forward” and for years, lawmakers have been trying to exempt New Mexicans from ever changing their clocks again. “Being an educator for 30 years, you know, I saw how hard it was for the time adjustment for students,” says sponsor of Senate Bill 191 Senator Roberto Gonzales

Senate Bill 191 would have kept New Mexico on standard time for good, like most of Arizona. But on Monday, it deadlocked with members of the Senate Health Committee split four to four.

Legislators shut down bill limiting medical malpractice claims in New Mexico

Senate Bill 287 on the other hand cleared that committee. It would make New Mexico spring forward and stay on daylight saving time for good. Senator Cliff Pirtle has been pushing for this change year after year. While it’s gained momentum, it’s never made it across the finish line. “Overwhelming my emails are full of people that love the extra hour of daylight in the evening. There’s plenty of reasons why just to name a few: lower crime, extra time with family, more time to golf, more time to shop downtown,” Pirtle said.

Even if the governor signed this bill, New Mexico would still need congressional approval to stay on daylight saving time permanently.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bill proposes wait period for New Mexico gun buyers
Albuquerque, NM14 hours ago
Public access for two Colorado 14ers to close, after bill to protect landowners from liability dies
Alma, CO1 day ago
Dems kill a slew of bills to curb crime epidemic
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim Crow’ bill
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Proposed Arkansas bill would prohibit animal breed bans in cities, counties
Maumelle, AR4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy