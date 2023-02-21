Aztecs announce executive staff hire at 'transformative moment' for school's athletic department

San Diego State's Fowler Athletics Center on campus. (Kirk Kenney / U-T)

The announcement Monday of an executive staff hire with the San Diego State athletic department was newsworthy in and of itself.

But the way Bob Moosbrugger was welcomed — “at this transformative moment in the history of San Diego State” — made the occasion seem much more momentous.

Is that long-awaited Pac-12 invitation in hand?

The release wasn’t that specific, but maybe Aztecs fans shouldn’t be surprised if such a statement is just weeks — days? — away.

Moosbrugger has returned to SDSU as executive associate athletic director for development, the school announced in the first paragraph of the release.

The second paragraph read:

“Aztec athletics welcomes back Moosbrugger at this transformative moment in the history of San Diego State when a high level of strategic leadership is needed for the fundraising efforts related to campus expansion, the new landscape of college athletics, and an upcoming facilities improvement campaign — all of which will play a critical role in our overall success as a department and a university.”

In addition to alluding to a potential Power Five bid, the statement also references the facility improvements that would be necessitated by such a jump.

Also, the “new landscape of college athletics” could be a nod to name, image and likeness (NIL) challenges schools must now navigate.

Moosbrugger was athletic director at Bowling Green from 2016-22. He worked at SDSU for 15 years before that, first with the Aztec Athletic Foundation before moving into the athletic department as an associate athletic director for development,

“Based on our immediate need for experience and excellence in the areas of executive level leadership, capital project fundraising, and innovative fundraising strategies, I am thrilled to announce that Bob is returning to The Mesa,” John David Wicker, SDSU’s director of athletics, said in the release. “He has over 20 years of fundraising experience in college athletics, including six years at the highest level of leadership as an AD.

“He has extensive experience leading fundraising campaigns for athletics facility construction projects, as well as scholarships for student-athletes and special projects. Plus, he has relationships in San Diego he has cultivated for the last 20 years. We’re excited to have him back.”

Moosbrugger was dismissed at Bowling Green in August. He was credited the last year at the school with guiding a $4.5 million fundraising campaign that resulted in record numbers of scholarship dollars and donors.

Moosbrugger first came to SDSU in 2000 as an assistant director for the Aztec Athletic Foundation.

He worked from 2006-07 for the San Diego International Sports Council as director of business development before returning to SDSU in a role as associate athletic director for development.

He served in a number of roles over the next decade, including sport administrator for SDSU football and men’s basketball, before being hired at Bowling Green.

Moosbrugger replaces Curt Apsey, who is retiring.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .