Open in App
Burgettstown, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week for Feb. 20, 2023

By Don Rebel,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJ2Ce_0kuAaTdW00
Metro Creative

The year before Megan Zitner took over as coach of the Burgettstown girls basketball team, the Blue Devils finished 3-19 in 2013.

Ten years later, things have really changed for the Burgettstown hoops program.

The Blue Devils have reached the postseason five straight years and are now 2-1 in WPIAL playoff games the last two years.

Postseason wins are not taken for granted at Burgettstown. Its first-round victory over California last season ended a 29-year playoff win drought.

“I guess our mindset has changed every year,” Zitner said. “In those first couple of years, we were just trying to win some games. That changed to let’s see if we can make the playoffs. So our mindset has definitely progressed over the years.

“After last year, we were hungry and we lost by one in the quarters, so thought we could have made the semis, so that was our goal this year as well.”

Burgettstown closed out the regular season Feb. 13 with a 50-29 victory at South Side.

The Blue Devils won Section 2-2A with a perfect 10-0 record and finished the regular season 17-5 overall.

“We certainly wanted to win section,” Zitner said. “One thing we did differently this year is I asked our AD to load up our nonsection schedule with some tougher teams, bigger teams to help prepare us for the playoffs. All five of our losses are to 3A and 4A schools and most of them are ranked. I was pleased with how we competed with those teams as well.”

When the Class 2A brackets were released last week, Burgettstown was the No. 5 seed and hosted former champion Winchester Thurston in the opening round Friday.

“We had a great first half,” Zitner said. “Defensively, you couldn’t ask for more. We held them to eight or nine points in the first half. So when you’re doing that, things are going to go well for you. Second half didn’t go as well. I don’t know if they lost focus. Sometimes kids get complacent when you have a 20-point lead.”

The Blue Devils did do enough in the second half to win and advance, 56-40.

Junior Kaitlyn Nease, the team’s leading scorer averaging 17.5 points per game, led Burgettstown with 20 points and 14 rebounds while senior Jill Frazier added 14 points.

“Kaitlyn is having a breakout season,” Zitner said. “She was good her freshman and sophomore years, but now she does a little bit of everything. She can handle the ball, she has excellent footwork in the paint, and she can shoot as well.”

Nease helps make Burgettstown unique when it has the basketball.

“Our situation is unique, I guess,” Zitner said. “To have a big like Kaitlyn and to also have shooters, it’s hard to defend.”

Defending is something else the Blue Devils do well.

It wasn’t just on display in the first half against Winchester Thurston. Burgettstown has allowed an average of 33 points per game, third best in the classification.

“We do try to focus on defense,” Zitner said. “I think last year we were only second to Avonworth.”

Burgettstown looks to take the next step in its growth if it can reach the WPIAL semifinals. It won’t be easy, however, as standing in the way is No. 4 seed Greensburg Central Catholic (19-4), co-champion of Section 3-2A.

The two meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Peters Township.

“They score a lot of points (averaging nearly 60 per game), so obviously, defense is going to have to be a focus of ours,” Zitner said. “We need to be able to score as well and not have multiple possessions where we’re not scoring. They are very guard oriented, and they have three very good shooters. We played them two years ago in the opening round and Mya Morgan was a freshman then, so we know a little bit about her.”

Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Teams of the Week:

Week 6 – Avonworth Antelopes

Week 5 – Armstrong River Hawks

Week 4 – North Allegheny Tigers

Week 3 – Oakland Catholic Eagles

Week 2 – Blackhawk Cougars

Week 1 – Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Tags: Burgettstown

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Early-season tests provided foundation for Deer Lakes’ run to WPIAL title
Russellton, PA3 hours ago
A-K Valley athletes of the week: Fox Chapel’s Sophie Shao, Deer Lakes’ Nate Litrun
Pittsburgh, PA21 hours ago
Behind big night from Dante DePante, Central Catholic stops New Castle to win 2nd WPIAL title
New Castle, PA1 day ago
Deer Lakes dethrones OLSH to win 1st WPIAL basketball championship
Russellton, PA2 days ago
2023 WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball championship breakdown: South Fayette vs. Oakland Catholic
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
2023 WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball championship breakdown: New Castle vs. Central Catholic
New Castle, PA1 day ago
WPIAL Class 2A boys basketball championship: Aliquippa vs. Northgate
Aliquippa, PA1 day ago
2023 WPIAL Class A girls basketball championship breakdown: Union vs. Aquinas Academy
Gibsonia, PA2 days ago
No. 4 Avonworth stifles Laurel to claim 7th WPIAL girls basketball championship
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Deer Lakes celebrates ‘wonderful journey’ by hoisting WPIAL championship trophy
Russellton, PA2 days ago
Duquesne finishes 6th in the Atlantic 10, readies for upcoming conference tournament
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Minor league report: Nailers fall to Fuel
Wheeling, WV2 days ago
No injuries reported in Spring Hill fire
Pittsburgh, PA8 hours ago
Belle Vernon musical scrambles to replace costumes lost in fire
Belle Vernon, PA2 days ago
Chairs adorned with art by Greensburg Salem students featured at stores, in auction
Greensburg, PA1 day ago
Wedding resurgence draws vendors to inaugural expo at Hempfield casino venue
Hempfield Township, PA1 day ago
Pittsburgh looks to expand Allegheny River Greenway to include landslide-prone properties
Pittsburgh, PA11 hours ago
Greensburg veteran survived WWII trauma, shared outdoor activities with children
Greensburg, PA1 day ago
Morning Roundup: Teen found shot in Clairton
Clairton, PA2 days ago
Greensburg's headless 'muffler man' ready for his makeover
Greensburg, PA1 day ago
Out & About: Party at The Palace celebrates Westmoreland 'crown jewel'
Greensburg, PA1 day ago
Manufacturing apprenticeships a boon to students, employers
New Kensington, PA20 hours ago
Pa. residents seek answers to derailment-related questions at Beaver County clinic
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Man shot dead in McKeesport — the 4th slaying this week and 5th in a month
Mckeesport, PA2 days ago
Medical examiner IDs man killed in McKeesport shooting
Mckeesport, PA2 days ago
Carnegie Mellon air quality data shows levels of ‘potential concern’ from Ohio derailment site
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Glass show at New Kensington Quality Inn draws hundreds for 'treasure hunt'
New Kensington, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy