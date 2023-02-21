Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 20, 2023

Tribune-Review

A team that wins its section outright and is victorious in 19 of 22 games during the regular season expect to be rewarded with a higher seed.

It certainly doesn’t anticipate playing in the 8-9 first-round game.

However, when the WPIAL released the Class 3A girls basketball brackets, Waynesburg found itself as the No. 8 seed.

“It definitely didn’t make us happy,” Waynesburg guard Kaley Rohanna said. “We weren’t really expecting that, but we’re just going to take what they give us and it doesn’t really matter what seed we get because we know what we’ve done all year. We’ll just do what we have to do.”

Rohanna has been a big part of the Raiders’ success this season. The junior led the team in scoring with an average of over 17 points per game.

Waynesburg closed out the regular season on Feb. 13 with its ninth win in its final 10 regular season games, a nonsection triumph over California, 64-45.

Rohanna led the way with 27 points.

“It was a tough and physical game,” Waynesburg coach Chirs Minerd said. “One of the best things about Kaley is she can’t be rattled.”

With the regular season in the books, it was time to focus on the postseason and a first-round matchup Saturday against Seton LaSalle.

The Raiders jumped out early and led by nine points after the first quarter, enjoyed a 10-point lead at halftime and advanced with a 64-55 victory over the Rebels.

“We all played really well,” Rohanna said. “I think everyone did a really good job in taking what the defense gave us. We moved the ball on offense and played really good defense as a team too. I think everything fell into place.”

The defense was a big part of Waynesburg’s success in the first round, limiting one of the top players in the district, junior Mallory Daly, to only 13 points.

“I think everyone on the team took it personally when we were given a No. 8 seed in the playoffs after winning the section title by ourselves,” Minerd said. “We all felt that we had something to prove. Great players tend to come up big in big games. Make no mistake, Kaley, and everyone else on the team, used the disrespect as motivation.”

Rohanna had a game high 31 points.

Minerd is quite pleased with his leading scorer both in what she does on the stat sheet and beyond.

“Kaley has been asked to take on many roles this season,” he said. “She has done a better job of recognizing double teams and relying on her teammates more. She has gotten better at not only being a floor general, she has also gotten better at getting herself open. She not only leads the team in points, but she is also closing in on 100 assists for the season.”

When Rohanna was a freshman, Waynesburg reached the WPIAL quarterfinals. Last year, the Raiders reached the 3A semifinals and also qualified for the PIAA postseason.

Now they are ready to take the next step as they continue to build the Raiders girls basketball program.

“I think this proves we deserved it last year and it wasn’t chance or luck because we did it again this year,” Rohanna said. “We can do it again as many times as we want.”

The next challenge for Waynesburg is a big one in 3A top seed Shady Side Academy. The Raiders and Bulldogs clash in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Norwin.

“At this point, nothing really matters except going out and playing a very tough Shady Side Academy team,” Minerd said. “We are not the biggest team out there, (the team’s tallest player is 5-goot-9), so we have to outwork, outhustle and play fundamentally sound basketball. If we can do that, I feel we give ourselves a chance to win any game.

“One thing I can promise is that my team will give their best effort. Let’s face it, no one thinks we can win. That’s why we were No. 8. All that matters is that we believe that we can win, so we will see what happens Wednesday.”

