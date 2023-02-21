West Central, Colman-Egan win in playoffs Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were a few teams that took to the court in the first round of the girls basketball playoffs on Monday.

West Central and Colman-Egan each claimed wins in their respective classes.

The Trojans muscled past Madison, 64-30. The Hawks led by twenty plus points, but they’d have to hold off a late fight from Canistota to win, 54-46.

The first round of playoffs continue on Tuesday, February 21.

