Basketball: Top seeds move on in Region Six

By Tristan Thomas,

13 days ago

The quarterfinal round of the Region Six tournament featured strong performances from top teams out of each district.

Region Six Girls Quarterfinal Scores

#2 South Prairie-Max 54 #3 Nedrose 48 Final
#1 Rugby 56 #4 Surrey 35 Final
#2 Bottineau 49 #3 Des Lacs-Burlington 34 Final
#1 Our Redeemer’s 58 #4 TGU 36 Final
