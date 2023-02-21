Basketball: Top seeds move on in Region Six

The quarterfinal round of the Region Six tournament featured strong performances from top teams out of each district.
Region Six Girls Quarterfinal Scores
| #2 South Prairie-Max
| 54
| #3 Nedrose
| 48
| Final
| #1 Rugby
| 56
| #4 Surrey
| 35
| Final
| #2 Bottineau
| 49
| #3 Des Lacs-Burlington
| 34
| Final
| #1 Our Redeemer’s
| 58
| #4 TGU
| 36
| Final
