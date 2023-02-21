KU is undefeated when this player scores just four points

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU men’s basketball might have found its X-Factor.

It’s not Jalen Wilson, although he has proved to be one of the nation’s best college basketball players. It’s not even freshman Gradey Dick, who was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

The Jayhawks ‘You go, We go’ player just might be junior point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. Here’s a crazy statistic: Kansas basketball is undefeated on the year when Harris Jr. scores just four points or more.

In games when the junior point guard hits four points: 22-0

In games when he does not score four points or more: 1-5

To make a crazy stat even crazier: This remains true for the 2021-22 season, too. KU lost just six games last season. Four of those games saw the point guard score less than four. They did not lose a game in which he scored four or more.

The streak is even true for all but one game in his entire KU career. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 is the only time in the last three seasons that KU basketball has lost despite Harris Jr. scoring four points or more.

Harris Jr. scored six points to go along with five rebounds and eight assists in KU’s 63-58 win against TCU on Monday.

Another wild fact: KU center Ernest Udeh Jr. has not missed a shot from the field in Big 12 play this season. The freshman big man is 14-14 on field goals in conference games.

